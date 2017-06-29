Home LOCAL La Joya Becomes First Valley City To Sue Over SB4
La Joya Becomes First Valley City To Sue Over SB4
The city of La Joya has become the first in the Rio Grande Valley to join the lawsuit aimed at stopping the enforcement of the new state law banning sanctuary cities.

La Joya city commissioners voted in a special meeting this afternoon to be part of the legal challenge against SB-4. The city commission in nearby Palmview has scheduled a special meeting for this evening, during which it will also discuss joining the growing lawsuit.

The law, which is to take effect in September, requires local law enforcers to cooperate with federal immigration enforcers and policy. Opponents question the constitutionality of those provisions. They also argue the law will make communities less safe, since undocumented immigrants will be afraid to talk to local law officers.

