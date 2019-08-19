La Joya Housing Authority Official Hit With Bribery Charge

A La Joya Housing Authority official is being accused of paying a bribe to secure a public relations contract with the city. The accusation is contained in a federal bribery indictment against Sylvia Garces Valdez, who was arrested Monday morning and brought before a federal magistrate in McAllen.

According to the indictment, the 38-year-old Garces Valdez paid cash to an unidentified individual who could influence an unidentified elected La Joya city official to hire her as a public relations consultant for the city. Garces Valdez, who is the vice chairwoman of the La Joya Housing Authority, was hired and given a 1-year contract in June of last year.

A federal grand jury handed up the bribery indictment last Tuesday – three days before FBI agents raided La Joya City Hall. The FBI remains tight-lipped about the reason for Friday’s raid during which agents removed numerous boxes of documents.