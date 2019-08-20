La Joya Housing Authority Official Pleads Not Guilty To Bribery Accusation

A La Joya Housing Authority official has pleaded not guilty to a federal bribery charge. Sylvia Garces Valdez was arrested Monday and brought before a federal magistrate in McAllen, who set a bond of $30,000. The 38-year-old Garces Valdez is accused of paying a bribe to secure a public relations contract with the city of La Joya.

According to the federal indictment, Garces Valdez paid cash to an unidentified individual who could influence an unidentified elected city official to hire her as a public relations consultant for the city. Garces Valdez, who is the vice chairwoman of the La Joya Housing Authority, was hired and given a 1-year contract in June of last year.

A federal grand jury handed up the bribery indictment last Tuesday – three days before FBI agents raided La Joya City Hall. The FBI remains tight-lipped about the reason for Friday’s raid.