La Joya Resists Federal Effort To Set Up Border Barrier

City leaders in La Joya do not want the Trump administration’s border wall to come to town. KRGV reports that Mayor Juan Salinas is promising to fight the wall project.

The federal government wants to use three acres of land where the city sewer plant is located to build a portion of the border wall.

Mayor Salinas says part of the issue La Joya has is that once the wall were built, access to the water treatment facility would be closed off with a gate which he says is too much of an inconvenience.