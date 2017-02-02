Home TRENDING Lady Gaga Dedicates Her Super Bowl Concert ‘for everyone’
Lady Gaga Dedicates Her Super Bowl Concert ‘for everyone’
TRENDING
0

Lady Gaga Dedicates Her Super Bowl Concert ‘for everyone’

0
0
LADY GAGA HALFTIME SHOW INTERVIEW
now viewing

Lady Gaga Dedicates Her Super Bowl Concert ‘for everyone’

GAS PRICES DROP
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices Across Texas Down 2 Cents This Week

GUN SALES
now playing

UPDATE: House GOP Aims To Scrap Obama Rule On Gun Background Checks

white-house
now playing

UPDATE: White House Says Russia Sanctions Remain

JOHN MCAIN
now playing

McCain Tries To Reassure Australia

DONALD TRUMP-2
now playing

UPDATE: US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' In Australia Deal

prisonbars10
now playing

Punishment Handed Down Against McAllen Man For Child Porn Sharing

police%20lights%20generic
now playing

Judge Fired After Drunken Driving Arrest

UN UNITED NATIONS ROUTED IS GROUP
now playing

UN Envoy Says IS Group Will Be Routed Soon In Iraq

Rebikoff-Niggeler Foundation says the wreck of U-581 was found last September
now playing

German Researchers Claim Discovery Of Nazi Sub Off Azores

e45201767fb94bd0838c2d3a1d7c983f
now playing

Trump Says Bikers Were 'with me all the way'

(AP) – Lady Gaga said she hopes her Super Bowl halftime show will celebrate “inclusion” and the “spirit of equality” during a time of national division.  “This performance is for everyone. I want to, more than anything, create a moment that everyone that’s watching will never forget,” she said at a news conference Thursday in Houston.

Lady Gaga wouldn’t reveal what songs she would sing, how many costumes she’ll wear or any staging details, but promised a “tremendously athletic” show and no reappearance of her infamous meat dress.  The 13-minute concert will also feature an appearance by Tony Bennett, whom Lady Gaga called a “tremendously wise man.” Lady Gaga and Bennett recorded the 2012 album of duets, “Cheek to Cheek.”

Related posts:

  1. Super Bowl Coverage
  2. Jury Picked For Yzaguirre Corruption Trial
  3. Jury Deliberations Resume In Yzaguirre Corruption Trial
  4. Several Charges Dropped In Yzaguirre Corruption Trial
Related Posts
GUN SALES

UPDATE: House GOP Aims To Scrap Obama Rule On Gun Background Checks

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP-2

UPDATE: US: Trump ‘unbelievably disappointed’ In Australia Deal

jsalinas 0
e45201767fb94bd0838c2d3a1d7c983f

Trump Says Bikers Were ‘with me all the way’

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video