Home NATIONAL Land Around Powerlines Could Be Boon To Birds
Land Around Powerlines Could Be Boon To Birds
NATIONAL
0

Land Around Powerlines Could Be Boon To Birds

0
0
BX501-514-2016-160431_jpg_size_xxlarge_letterbox
now viewing

Land Around Powerlines Could Be Boon To Birds

Donald Trump, Melania Trump
now playing

The Latest: Trump Gears Up For Address To Muslim World

635956234076970075-google-self-driving-cars-040716_1455200_ver1_0
now playing

Texas House Approves Regulations For Self-Driving Cars

untitled
now playing

Texas House Revives Previously Stalled 'Lunch Shaming' Ban

da4df4e7-f1a8-4009-93ae-d01a9c52e9a6-large16x9_1280x960_60313P00NWJQA
now playing

Texas House Approves Expanded Prohibitions On Bestiality

255779557255e69d06378b
now playing

DHS Hopeful Clarke Denies Plagiarism In Master's Thesis

image
now playing

Fans Thankful To See 'Greatest Show On Earth' One Final Time

31688990-31688990
now playing

Actor Tom Hanks Is On The Beat, Flagging Car For Police

1024×1024
now playing

Memorial Park Opens At Site Of Nightclub Fire Where 100 Died

trump-GOP-575×323
now playing

Republicans Already Giving Trump's Budget A Cold Shoulder

tunisia-migrants-rescue-afp-650_650x400_51433987932
now playing

2,100 Migrants Rescued In Mediterranean, Heading To Italy

(AP) – Researchers are embarking on a two-year project to better understand how songbirds use the forests in Maine and New Hampshire.

The focus of the work, starting later this month, will be a dozen sites in the two states that have either been cleared for transmission lines or recently logged.

The researchers want to find out whether the birds are counting on young forests to live, eat and stay protected from predators. It’s inspired by work currently being done in the Midwest.

A team will catch the birds in mist nets and then band them. The findings will go toward helping policymakers choose what types of habitats to restore for these songbirds and where the restoration should take place.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Moving To Exclude ‘dreamers’ From College Work-Study
  2. Talking Turkey: NC Firefighters Rescue Baby Birds From Drain
  3. Amid White House Crisis, Pence Tries To Avoid Political Fray
  4. Memorial Park Opens At Site Of Nightclub Fire Where 100 Died
Related Posts
255779557255e69d06378b

DHS Hopeful Clarke Denies Plagiarism In Master’s Thesis

Danny Castillon 0
image

Fans Thankful To See ‘Greatest Show On Earth’ One Final Time

Danny Castillon 0
31688990-31688990

Actor Tom Hanks Is On The Beat, Flagging Car For Police

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video