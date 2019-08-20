Land Commissioner Bush Requests HUD Flood Recovery Money For The Valley

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush has requested the Housing and Urban Development Department issue a disaster recovery designation for the Rio Grande Valley for the flooding that ravaged the region in June.

Bush has sent a letter to HUD Secretary Ben Carson describing the destruction caused by the record flooding that came with the early summer storm that hit June 24th. Bush also noted it happened just a year after another major flood, after which HUD awarded $46 million to help the Valley recover.

Bush is asking that any new disaster monies be applied to congressional appropriations of Community Development Block Grants. The region remains under a federal disaster declaration issued by President Trump July 17th.