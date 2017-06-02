Home LOCAL Lane Closures And Changes On Interstate 2 In McAllen This Week
The work that’s underway to reconstruct the Bicentennial interchange on Expressway 83 in McAllen will result in the closure of the freeway’s eastbound lanes for part of this week. TEX-DOT is shutting down the eastbound lanes between Ware Road and 2nd Street, which is also Colonel Rowe Boulevard, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The eastbound traffic will be routed to the frontage road. The lane closures will be in effect during the nighttime hours of between 9 p-m and 5 a-m. Signage will be in place directing you, and TEX-DOT is urging you to pay close attention and slow down while driving through that stretch of construction.

