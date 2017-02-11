Home WORLD Large Void Discovered In Great Pyramid
Large Void Discovered In Great Pyramid
Large Void Discovered In Great Pyramid

Large Void Discovered In Great Pyramid

(Giza) — New discoveries are still being made at the Great Pyramid of Giza. A team of French, Japanese and Egyptian researchers say they’ve discovered a large and previously unknown void within the 45-hundred year-old structure.

The discovery was made using a method of tracking the remnants of cosmic rays as they bombard the Earth, kind of like an X-ray. The hidden area is about a hundred feet long and inaccessible, likely sealed off during the pyramid’s construction. It’s not clear what’s inside the void or what its intended purpose was. The findings were published today in the journal “Nature.”

