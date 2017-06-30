Home TEXAS Las Cruces, El Paso Rail Eyed To Connect Border Cities
Las Cruces, El Paso Rail Eyed To Connect Border Cities
TEXAS
0

Las Cruces, El Paso Rail Eyed To Connect Border Cities

0
0
Study
now viewing

Las Cruces, El Paso Rail Eyed To Connect Border Cities

170216-alexander-acosta-mn-1200_9b6e488b3868b4ab9f095181310e9292.nbcnews-ux-2880-1000
now playing

Trump's Labor Dept Wants Salary To Count On Overtime Rule

Ukraine Cyberattacks
now playing

Ports Recover, But Ukraine Still Disrupted By Cyberattack

18367198_304
now playing

German Parliament Passes Online Hate-Speech Law

WireAP_6ba947c2a1084de5b2867842053714a7_12x5_1600
now playing

China Strongly Protests US Arms Sales To Taiwan

d48547aa12fc42efa4a517c1557cbe1f-780×520
now playing

Iraqi Troops In Mop-Up Operations In Mosul After Key Gains

ows_149879039023208
now playing

UK Says Sarin Attack In Syria Can't Be Ignored

TRUMP_45493158
now playing

Trump Pans TV Host's Look, Brains: Republicans Plead, Stop!

c937c6eebca84d02b2893860a455d51e-780×583
now playing

GOP May Keep Obama Tax On Wealthy In Bid To Save Health Bill

4f6ff5a251734d66b47b3d6e8154a771-780×493
now playing

More Court Challenges Expected For Trump's New Travel Ban

san antonio police shooting 2 cops critical condition 1 in custody
now playing

2 San Antonio Police Officers Critically Wounded In Shootout

(AP) – A proposed plan seeks to build a commuter rail line in one of the nation’s busiest regions along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports (https://goo.gl/bQtEPC) a feasibility study unveiled this week said there is a sufficient economic base to support a rail system running from Las Cruces, New Mexico, to El Paso, Texas.

A feasibility study by the Chicago-based nonprofit Center for Neighborhood Technology estimates potential rail ridership between 4,500 and 7,400 passengers on an average workday.

The group’s principal business analyst David Chandler says the cost of driving the 86-mile, round-trip from city to city is about $11,000 per household.

David Armijo, South Central Regional Transit District executive director, says officials need to conduct an engineering study next.

Officials estimate the rail system would cost costs between $120 million to $430.6 million.

Related posts:

  1. More Valley Cities Propose Suing Texas Over SB4
  2. Brownsville Poised To Join Lawsuit Against Sanctuary Cities Law
  3. Mexico To File Affidavit Expressing Concern Over Texas Law
  4. Suicide Bomber Kills 4 Tribesmen In Egypt’s Sinai
Related Posts
san antonio police shooting 2 cops critical condition 1 in custody

2 San Antonio Police Officers Critically Wounded In Shootout

jsalinas 0
SANCTUARY CITY CITIES

Texas Wants ‘sanctuary city’ Challenges Moved To Austin

jsalinas 0
SANDRA BLAND DASH CAM

Perjury Case Dropped Against Ex-Trooper In Sandra Bland Case

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video