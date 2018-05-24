Home NATIONAL Las Vegas Strike Would Have Far-Reaching Effect
Las Vegas Strike Would Have Far-Reaching Effect
Las Vegas Strike Would Have Far-Reaching Effect

(AP) – What happens in Las Vegas could have a ripple effect across the country if 50,000 casino-hotel workers employed at more than 30 of the city’s world-famous resorts go on strike at any time starting next week.

If members of the union that includes hotel and food workers don’t show up to work, it could cost the destination millions and lead to travel woes for anyone taking a vacation or business trip to Sin City. It could also send casinos looking for temporary workers amid low unemployment rates.

Analysts declined Wednesday to weigh in on the financial impact that a strike could have on casino operators. But the casinos and hotels aren’t the only ones who would feel the squeeze; local and state governments stand to lose millions from the impact on tourism.

