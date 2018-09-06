Home NATIONAL Lasseter, Pixar Co-Founder, To Step Down At End Of Year
Lasseter, Pixar Co-Founder, To Step Down At End Of Year
NATIONAL
0

Lasseter, Pixar Co-Founder, To Step Down At End Of Year

0
0
323d5d91dbc74a0cadeb398b82aeee21_original
now viewing

Lasseter, Pixar Co-Founder, To Step Down At End Of Year

Charles_Marion_Russell_-_The_Custer_Fight_(1903)
now playing

Collection Tied To Battle Of Little Bighorn Goes To Auction

86326FF4-8C2B-49F7-88C2-EF3DA19C1AAE_cx4_cy2_cw91_w1023_r1_s
now playing

Golden State Sweeps Cleveland

GaryNevillepolicearrest_1528490526439_PNG_11831139_ver1_0_1280_720
now playing

Ex-Texas Officer Convicted For Using Chokehold On Black Man

houston+textx+sf
now playing

Texans Safety Andre Hal Diagnosed With Hodgkin Lymphoma

1280x720_71106B00-VCBRN
now playing

Lawsuit: Government Negligent In Texas Church Massacre

gavel+with+transgender+symbol
now playing

Kansas Teen Sentenced In Death Of Transgender Woman

north-bay-fire-000001
now playing

The Latest: PG&E Says It Followed Law But Will Boost Checks

Redmond O’Neal mugshotCredit: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department
now playing

Redmond O'Neal Charged With Attempted Murder

healthcare
now playing

Justice Department Move On Health Law Has Risks For GOP

untitled
now playing

Many Have Their Doubts About Trump-Kim Summit

(AP) – John Lasseter, the co-founder of Pixar Animation Studios and the Walt Disney Co.’s animation chief, will step down at the end of the year after acknowledging “missteps” in his behavior with staff members.

Disney announced Friday that Lasseter will stay on through the end of 2018 as a consultant. After that he will depart permanently.

Lasseter in November took what he called a six-month “sabbatical.” He apologized “to anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of an unwanted hug” or any other gesture that made them feel “disrespected or uncomfortable.”

The 61-year-old Lasseter is the highest-ranking Hollywood executive to be toppled in the wake of the (hash)MeToo movement. He has been a creative force behind every Pixar release as well as Disney hits like “Frozen.”

Related posts:

  1. Harlingen-Area Teen Sentenced To 20 Years In 2 1/2-Year-Old Murder
  2. Report: El Paso, 5 Other Texas Cities Make 50 Best Small Cities List
  3. Krauthammer Reveals He Has Weeks To Live
  4. Analysis: HUD Plan Would Raise Rents For Poor By 20 Percent
Related Posts
86326FF4-8C2B-49F7-88C2-EF3DA19C1AAE_cx4_cy2_cw91_w1023_r1_s

Golden State Sweeps Cleveland

Danny Castillon 0
gavel+with+transgender+symbol

Kansas Teen Sentenced In Death Of Transgender Woman

Danny Castillon 0
north-bay-fire-000001

The Latest: PG&E Says It Followed Law But Will Boost Checks

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video