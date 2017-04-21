Home NATIONAL Last Adventure Ahead For NASA’s Cassini Spacecraft At Saturn
Last Adventure Ahead For NASA’s Cassini Spacecraft At Saturn
NATIONAL
0

Last Adventure Ahead For NASA’s Cassini Spacecraft At Saturn

0
0
Last adventure ahead for NASA’s Cassini spacecraft at Saturn
now viewing

Last Adventure Ahead For NASA’s Cassini Spacecraft At Saturn

OREGON TOWN FOR SALE UMPQUA NATIONAL FOREST TILLER OREGON
now playing

Buyer Wanted: Town For Sale

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis
now playing

US Defense Sec'y Mattis: Syria Still Has Chemical Weapons

VW VOLKSWAGEN
now playing

Volkswagen To Pay $2.8 Billion In US Diesel Emission Scandal

SANCTUARY CITIES
now playing

Justice Dept. Tells 9 Sanctuary Cities Grant Money At Risk

Kori Ali Muhammad
now playing

Fresno, California Gunman Enters Court Shouting

PARIS SHOOTING 04-21-17
now playing

Paris Gunman Carried Note Defending IS Group

IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL
now playing

Trump Raps Iran As Violating 'spirit' Of Nuclear Deal

TEXAS VOTERS TEXAS ELECTIONS
now playing

Court Finds More Racial Gerrymandering In Texas Voting Maps

FDA
now playing

FDA Affirms Refusal To Release Texas Execution Drug Shipment

TONY ROMO
now playing

Romo To Call Cowboys On Thanksgiving, Might Get Earlier Game

(AP) – NASA’s Cassini spacecraft faces one last perilous adventure around Saturn.  Early Saturday, Cassini will swing past Saturn’s mega moon Titan. “That last kiss goodbye,” as the project manager calls it, will put Cassini on a path no spacecraft has gone before – into the gap between Saturn and its rings. It’s treacherous territory. Even a speck from the rings could cripple Cassini, given its velocity.

Cassini will make its first pass through the relatively narrow gap Wednesday. Twenty-two transits are planned until September, when Cassini goes in and never comes out, vaporizing in Saturn’s atmosphere.  Launched in 1997, Cassini reached Saturn in 2004 and has been exploring it from orbit ever since. Cassini’s fuel tank is almost empty, so NASA has opted for a risky, but science-rich grand finale.

No related posts.

Related Posts
OREGON TOWN FOR SALE UMPQUA NATIONAL FOREST TILLER OREGON

Buyer Wanted: Town For Sale

jsalinas 0
VW VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen To Pay $2.8 Billion In US Diesel Emission Scandal

jsalinas 0
SANCTUARY CITIES

Justice Dept. Tells 9 Sanctuary Cities Grant Money At Risk

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video