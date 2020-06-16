Last-Ditch Appeals Pending For Brownsville Man Set To Be Executed Tonight

Attorneys for Ruben Gutierrez are waiting for decisions on two last-ditch efforts to stop tonight’s execution. The attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stay the execution, and for Governor Greg Abbott to issue a 30-day reprieve, claiming the coronavirus has hampered their ability to meet with Gutierrez to properly prepare late-stage litigation.

The attorneys are also reiterating their requests for DNA testing they claim will show Gutierrez did not commit the murder, and for a Christian chaplain to be with him in the execution chamber. Gutierrez is to become the first person to be executed in Texas after a 4-month delay due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. He is to be given a lethal injection for stabbing to death 85-year-old Escolastica Harrison in 1998 in her home in the Brownsville mobile home park she owned.