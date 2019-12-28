NATIONAL

Last Fundraising Plunge For Ice Bucket Challenge Inspiration

By 78 views
0
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 10, 2015 file photo, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, right center, and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, third from left, participate in the Ice Bucket Challenge with the man who inspired the event, Pete Frates, seated in center, to raise money for ALS research, at the Statehouse in Boston. Frates, who was stricken with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. He was 34. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Supporters of Pete Frates are taking one last chilly plunge for the former college baseball player whose battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease helped inspire the ALS ice bucket challenge. The Frates family says Saturday’s 8th annual “Plunge for Pete” at a beach in Gloucester, Massachusetts, will be their last. The event raised money for Frates’ medical bills. The Boston College alum died Dec. 9 after a seven-year battle with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He would have turned 35 on Saturday. The family plans to continue raising money for a separate foundation helping other ALS patients with their medical bills.

Thousands Of Koalas Feared Dead In Australia Wildfires

Previous article

Lee Mendelson Dies; Brought “Charlie Brown Christmas” To TV

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL