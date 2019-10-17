Last La Plaza Mall Jewel Heist Suspect Going To Prison

Punishment has been handed down against the seventh and final suspect arrested in a smash-and-grab jewelry heist at La Plaza Mall.

A 22-year prison term was slapped Thursday against Abner Zepeda Posos.

The 25-year-old Posos was one of seven men who ran into the Deutsch and Deutsch jewelry store the mid-morning of Saturday July 28th, began smashing the glass cases, and grabbing the jewelry inside. Police rushed in and the robbers never made it out of the store.

However, shoppers mistook the sound of the smashing glass as gunshots, sparking reports of an active shooter inside the crowded mall.

The six other robbers arrested were hit with prison terms ranging from 9 to 25 years.