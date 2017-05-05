Home NATIONAL Last-minute Negotiations Keyed Republican Legislative Win
Last-minute Negotiations Keyed Republican Legislative Win
NATIONAL
0

Last-minute Negotiations Keyed Republican Legislative Win

0
0
1493970215795
now viewing

Last-minute Negotiations Keyed Republican Legislative Win

GERMAN PRAYER BOOTHS IN BERLIN AT AIRPORT
now playing

German Airport Offers Prayer Booth In 65 Languages

JOBS REPORT
now playing

US Employers Added 211,000 Jobs, Rate Fell To 4.4 Percent

HINDENBURG
now playing

Last Survivor Of Hindenburg Disaster: 'The air was on fire'

DELTA AIRLINES PLANE
now playing

Delta Apologizes After California Family Booted From Flight

UPS PLANE CRASH
now playing

Official: Pilot, Co-Pilot Dead In Plane Crash

KIM JUNG UN
now playing

North Korea Accuses US, South Korea Of Assassination Attempt

DONALD TRUMP AND Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
now playing

Trump: Australian Health Care System Better Than US

fa8bd2b2-6c63-45e2-acf8-28481a540b8f
now playing

US Agents Can't Effectively Track Visa Holders, Report Says

920×920 (14)
now playing

Paris Students Seek Unity Against National Front

AP Explains-Pre-Existing Conditions
now playing

Experts: Those Already Sick Still Face Coverage Problems

(AP) – Last-minute negotiating and behind-the-scenes pep talks marked the passage of the House health care bill.
The opposition of a Michigan Republican, Fred Upton, set off alarm bells early in the week. Working with Missouri Republican Billy Long, Upton amended the bill by proposing more money for state high-risk pools. That change kept conservative support and won over President Donald Trump.
Trump pitched in during the week by calling about 20 House members wary of supporting the controversial measure. He often pressed them with late-night pleas. His message was simple: The overhaul was important to the future of the party and keeping promises to voters.
Thursday morning, House Speaker Paul Ryan rallied his team like a football coach, telling them “it’s time to roll,” and drew applause and cheers.

Related posts:

  1. Hidalgo County Ceases Negotiations With Dannenbaum On New Courthouse
  2. ZZ Top – Listen to Win!
Related Posts
JOBS REPORT

US Employers Added 211,000 Jobs, Rate Fell To 4.4 Percent

jsalinas 0
HINDENBURG

Last Survivor Of Hindenburg Disaster: ‘The air was on fire’

jsalinas 0
DELTA AIRLINES PLANE

Delta Apologizes After California Family Booted From Flight

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video