Last-minute Negotiations Keyed Republican Legislative Win

(AP) – Last-minute negotiating and behind-the-scenes pep talks marked the passage of the House health care bill.

The opposition of a Michigan Republican, Fred Upton, set off alarm bells early in the week. Working with Missouri Republican Billy Long, Upton amended the bill by proposing more money for state high-risk pools. That change kept conservative support and won over President Donald Trump.

Trump pitched in during the week by calling about 20 House members wary of supporting the controversial measure. He often pressed them with late-night pleas. His message was simple: The overhaul was important to the future of the party and keeping promises to voters.

Thursday morning, House Speaker Paul Ryan rallied his team like a football coach, telling them “it’s time to roll,” and drew applause and cheers.