Last Survivor Of Hindenburg Disaster: ‘The air was on fire’

(AP) – Only one person is left of the 62 passengers and crew who survived when the Hindenburg burst into flames 80 years ago Saturday.

Werner Doehner was 8 years old when he boarded the zeppelin with his parents and older siblings after their vacation to Germany in 1937.  The 88-year-old now living in Parachute, Colorado, tells The Associated Press that the airship pitched as it tried to land in New Jersey and that “suddenly the air was on fire.”

His mother threw Doehner and his brother out a window, but his sister was too heavy. She perished, along with his father. Doehner spent nearly eight months in hospitals for treatment of his burns.  A ceremony commemorating the disaster will take place at the crash site on Saturday night.

