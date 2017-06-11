Home LOCAL Last Two Defendants Sentenced To Life In Attack That Killed Brownsville ICE Agent Jaime Zapata
LOCAL
0

0
0
ICE agent Jaime Zapata

Two Zetas cartel gunmen will spend the rest of their lives in prison stemming from the attack in Mexico that killed Brownsville ICE agent Jaime Zapata. The life sentences were handed down Monday against Jesus Ivan Quezada-Pina and Jose Manuel Garcia-Sota – more than 6-and-a-half years after the attack that killed the 32-year-old Zapata and seriously wounded his partner Victor Avila.

The two cartel gunmen had been convicted of murder, attempted murder, and weapons charges in late July by a federal jury in Washington D.C. Prosecutors say they were part of a Zetas hit squad that ambushed a U.S. government SUV near San Luis Potosi, apparently thinking it was belonged to rival cartel members.

