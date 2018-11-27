Home NATIONAL Last US Senate Race Of Midterms Up For Vote In Mississippi
Last US Senate Race Of Midterms Up For Vote In Mississippi
NATIONAL
0

Last US Senate Race Of Midterms Up For Vote In Mississippi

0
0
KSBSM6FXRFBBHKWLJXA25XNTWA
now viewing

Last US Senate Race Of Midterms Up For Vote In Mississippi

US-MEXICO-HONDURAS-MIGRANTS-BORDER
now playing

300 Troops Shifted To California For Border Duty

800
now playing

MIT And LinkedIn Co-Founder Award MeToo Leaders

5bfd2075216b9.image
now playing

Macron Says France Will Delay Cap On Nuclear Energy

chickfila1_38699844_ver1.0_640_360
now playing

School Blocks Chick-fil-A As Dining Option, Cites Values

download (41)
now playing

Looking Ahead, Democrats Jockey To Be Pelosi's Heir Apparent

5bfc66c211eec-media_22b72228403442e68b6ece0907f9ce5b-DMID1-5gxobf4i8-640×360
now playing

Mars Touchdown: NASA Spacecraft Survives Supersonic Plunge

5bfcd6928e2f4.image
now playing

Caravan Migrants Explore Options After Tijuana Border Clash

181126_atm_russia_ukraine_hpMain_16x9_608
now playing

Turkey Calls For Dialogue In Ukraine-Russia Spat

US-POLITICS-TRIAL-MANAFORT
now playing

Mueller Accuses Manafort Of Breaking Plea Agreement By Lying

CHILDREN CHILD HANDCUFFS KIDNAP CHILE ABUSE
now playing

Fugitive McAllen Murder Convict Finally Doing His Prison Time

(AP) – Mississippi voters are deciding the last U.S. Senate race of the midterms, choosing between a white Republican backed by President Donald Trump and a black Democrat who was agriculture secretary when Bill Clinton was in the White House.
History will be made either way in Tuesday’s runoff: Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith would be the first woman elected to Congress from Mississippi, and Democrat Mike Espy would be the state’s first African-American senator since Reconstruction.
Mississippi’s racist past history became a dominant theme after Hyde-Smith praised a supporter by saying she would attend a “public hanging” if the supporter invited her.
Hyde-Smith was appointed temporary successor to retired Republican Sen. Thad Cochran in April.
Tuesday’s winner gets the last two years of Cochran’s term.

Related posts:

  1. Trump To Rally For GOP’s Senate Candidate In Mississippi
  2. Mississippi Senator Banking On Boost From Trump Rallies
  3. Democrats Shun Idea Of Pelosi Floor Fight In Speaker’s Race
Related Posts
US-MEXICO-HONDURAS-MIGRANTS-BORDER

300 Troops Shifted To California For Border Duty

Roxanne Garcia 0
800

MIT And LinkedIn Co-Founder Award MeToo Leaders

Roxanne Garcia 0
chickfila1_38699844_ver1.0_640_360

School Blocks Chick-fil-A As Dining Option, Cites Values

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video