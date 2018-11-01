Home TEXAS Last Victim, 6, In Texas Church Shootings Leaves Hospital
Last Victim, 6, In Texas Church Shootings Leaves Hospital
(AP) – A 6-year-old boy who was shot several times and was the last victim still hospitalized following the Nov. 5 church massacre in South Texas went home riding in a firetruck.

Officials with University Health System in San Antonio say Ryland Ward left the hospital Thursday afternoon.

A gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio, during a Sunday service.  More than two dozen worshippers were killed and about 20 others, including Ryland, were wounded. The attacker, Devin Patrick Kelley, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

UHS officials Thursday declined to provide details on Ryland’s current medical condition.  Other victims hospitalized at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio or Connally Memorial Medical Center in Floresville were previously discharged.

