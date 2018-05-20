Home TEXAS Latest: Attorney Cites Bullying Reports; School Says Untrue
Latest: Attorney Cites Bullying Reports; School Says Untrue
TEXAS
Latest: Attorney Cites Bullying Reports; School Says Untrue

Latest: Attorney Cites Bullying Reports; School Says Untrue

(AP) – The Latest on the mass shooting at a Texas high school (all times local):

6 p.m.

The attorney for the suspected Texas high school gunman says “it appears” there might have been “teacher-on-student” bullying of shooting suspect Dmitrios Pagourtzis prior to the attack.

Nicholas Poehl says he’s read reports of his client being bullied by football coaches at Santa Fe high school, where 10 people were killed and 13 wounded Friday. But he said, “I don’t have confirmation on that.”

In an online statement, however, the school district says it investigated bullying accusations and “confirmed that these reports were untrue.”

Poehl said Saturday that there was no history of mental health issues with Pagourtzis, though there may be “some indications of family history.” He said it was too early to elaborate.

Poehl says he met with Pagourtzis after he surrendered to authorities on Friday, and again on Saturday and, “It’s very difficult circumstances and his demeanor and behavior are consistent with that.”

