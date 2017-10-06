Latest: Attorney Says Deputy, Spouse Didn’t Want To Hurt Man

(AP) – The Latest on a Texas sheriff’s deputy and her husband being indicted on murder charges in the death of a man they restrained during a late night confrontation while she was off duty (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

The attorney for a Houston-area sheriff’s deputy who has been indicted for murder along with her husband following a late night confrontation with a man says the couple had no intention of hurting the person.

Greg Cagle said Friday that Deputy Chauna Thompson, who was off duty at the time, performed CPR on 24-year-old John Hernandez once she realized he had stopped moving after her husband had him on the ground.

Thompson and her husband, Terry Thompson, were freed on bond early Friday following their indictments a day earlier.

Authorities say the Thompsons subdued and restrained Hernandez after Terry Thompson confronted him on May 28 after seeing him urinate outside a Denny’s. Hernandez died three days later.

Cagle says Chauna Thompson has never had any use of force complaints during her five years as a deputy.

—

5:40 p.m.

A Texas sheriff’s department has launched an internal affairs probe into the death of a Houston man during a confrontation with an off-duty deputy and her husband.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Friday the investigation was launched to review Deputy Chauna Thompson’s actions during the confrontation with 24-year-old John Hernandez, as well as the actions of deputies who responded to the scene.

Hernandez’s family has accused the sheriff’s office of conducting a shoddy investigation into his death.

The internal affairs investigation comes as Chauna Thompson and her husband Terry Thompson were freed on bond early Friday following their indictments a day earlier.

Investigators say Chauna Thompson helped her husband restrain Hernandez outside a Denny’s restaurant.

—

9 a.m.

A Houston-area sheriff’s deputy and her husband accused of murder in the killing of a man they restrained during a late night confrontation have been released from custody.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Chauna and Terry Thompson have posted bail and that they have a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

They surrendered to authorities late Thursday after a grand jury indicted them earlier that day.

The Thompsons are accused of causing the death of 24-year-old John Hernandez who they restrained outside a Houston-area restaurant. He died three days later.

Authorities say Terry Thompson confronted an intoxicated Hernandez on May 28 after seeing him urinate in public.

Chauna Thompson, who was off duty, arrived later to help her husband subdue and restrain Hernandez.

—

This story has been corrected to show that the incident was May 28, not Hernandez’s death.