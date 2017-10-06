Home TEXAS Latest: Attorney Says Deputy, Spouse Didn’t Want To Hurt Man
Latest: Attorney Says Deputy, Spouse Didn’t Want To Hurt Man
TEXAS
0

Latest: Attorney Says Deputy, Spouse Didn’t Want To Hurt Man

0
0
TXHOU322-68-2017-034141_jpg_size_xxlarge_letterbox
now viewing

Latest: Attorney Says Deputy, Spouse Didn’t Want To Hurt Man

100617_adam_west
now playing

Adam West, Who Played 1960s-Era Batman, Dies At 88

untitled
now playing

Comey Testimony Watched By An Estimated 19.5 Million Viewers

police+line+crime+scene+tape
now playing

Son of Chicago Political Activist Shot And Killed

929561-919067667
now playing

Oldest Trump Son Fires Off 80-Plus Tweets In Support Of Dad

95216538
now playing

Trump Denies Seeking Comey 'Loyalty,' Dodges Tapes Question

5041
now playing

Ever Wanted To Live In 2 Nations At Once? Here's Your Chance

CNN NETWORK
now playing

CNN Dumps Reza Aslan After Trump Tweet

TRUMP COMEY
now playing

Trump Says Comey Testimony Proved No Collusion

FOSTER CARE CHILD CARE
now playing

More Texas Foster Children Sleeping In Offices, Totels

DONALD TRUMP PRESS CONFERENCE
now playing

Trump Derides 'killer networks' And 'fake news'

(AP) – The Latest on a Texas sheriff’s deputy and her husband being indicted on murder charges in the death of a man they restrained during a late night confrontation while she was off duty (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

The attorney for a Houston-area sheriff’s deputy who has been indicted for murder along with her husband following a late night confrontation with a man says the couple had no intention of hurting the person.

Greg Cagle said Friday that Deputy Chauna Thompson, who was off duty at the time, performed CPR on 24-year-old John Hernandez once she realized he had stopped moving after her husband had him on the ground.

Thompson and her husband, Terry Thompson, were freed on bond early Friday following their indictments a day earlier.

Authorities say the Thompsons subdued and restrained Hernandez after Terry Thompson confronted him on May 28 after seeing him urinate outside a Denny’s. Hernandez died three days later.

Cagle says Chauna Thompson has never had any use of force complaints during her five years as a deputy.

5:40 p.m.

A Texas sheriff’s department has launched an internal affairs probe into the death of a Houston man during a confrontation with an off-duty deputy and her husband.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Friday the investigation was launched to review Deputy Chauna Thompson’s actions during the confrontation with 24-year-old John Hernandez, as well as the actions of deputies who responded to the scene.

Hernandez’s family has accused the sheriff’s office of conducting a shoddy investigation into his death.

The internal affairs investigation comes as Chauna Thompson and her husband Terry Thompson were freed on bond early Friday following their indictments a day earlier.

Investigators say Chauna Thompson helped her husband restrain Hernandez outside a Denny’s restaurant.

9 a.m.

A Houston-area sheriff’s deputy and her husband accused of murder in the killing of a man they restrained during a late night confrontation have been released from custody.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Chauna and Terry Thompson have posted bail and that they have a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

They surrendered to authorities late Thursday after a grand jury indicted them earlier that day.

The Thompsons are accused of causing the death of 24-year-old John Hernandez who they restrained outside a Houston-area restaurant. He died three days later.

Authorities say Terry Thompson confronted an intoxicated Hernandez on May 28 after seeing him urinate in public.

Chauna Thompson, who was off duty, arrived later to help her husband subdue and restrain Hernandez.

This story has been corrected to show that the incident was May 28, not Hernandez’s death.

Related posts:

  1. Deputy, Husband Turn Selves In After Murder Charge
  2. Attorney In Texting Suicide Case Asks For Not Guilty Verdict
  3. Estranged Wife Of Pianist Deemed Fit For Trial In Deaths
  4. Trial Set For Donna Man In Expressway Gang Rivalry Murder
Related Posts
FOSTER CARE CHILD CARE

More Texas Foster Children Sleeping In Offices, Totels

jsalinas 0
Pepper Jones, 37, and employee Brittany Starr Hale, 30,

Day Care Owner, Worker Arrested On Child Abuse Claims

jsalinas 0
HANDCUFFS SMALL GEN

Tip Leads To Felon On Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender List

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video