Latest Revelation Of Trump Action Opens New Avenue In Probe
Latest Revelation Of Trump Action Opens New Avenue In Probe

Latest Revelation Of Trump Action Opens New Avenue In Probe

(AP) – Special counsel Robert Mueller may have another avenue to explore as his team tries to untangle potential evidence of obstruction in connection with the probe of Russian election meddling.

Whether Donald Trump’s actions as president constitute an effort to impede the probe by the former FBI director is already getting a close look. Now comes the revelation that Trump asked his White House counsel to tell Attorney general Jeff Sessions not to recuse himself from the Russia investigation.

Three people familiar with the matter confirm to The Associated Press that the counsel, Don McGahn, spoke with Sessions just before Sessions announced his recusal to urge him not to do so. One of the people says McGahn contacted Sessions at the president’s behest.

