Latvian Central Bank Chief Is Released On Bail
Latvian Central Bank Chief Is Released On Bail
WORLD
Latvian Central Bank Chief Is Released On Bail

Ilmars Rimsevics
Latvian Central Bank Chief Is Released On Bail

(AP) – Latvian state TV reports that the country’s central bank chief has been released from detention on bail pending an investigation into suspected bribery.  The channel showed Ilmars Rimsevics speaking to reporters Monday evening and saying that he “rejects everything” that has been alleged about him.

An Associated Press investigation found that a Latvian bank is accusing Rimsevics of seeking bribes for years, abusing his power and being connected to individuals involved in money laundering from Russia.

Rimsevics was detained on Saturday evening after questioned by Latvia’s anti-corruption authorities.  The state TV quoted Rimsevics’ lawyer, Saulvedis Varpins, as saying that more information on the case will be provided Tuesday.

