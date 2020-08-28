Laura’s Leftovers Move East, Leaving A Disaster In Louisiana

(AP) — The once fearsome Hurricane Laura is now a tropical depression, but still unleashing heavy rain and tornadoes are possible over the Tennessee River Valley. And recovery efforts in the disaster zone along Louisiana’s coast are being complicated by thunderstorms Friday along with sizzling heat. More than 750,000 customers are without power in the wake of the storm, which killed at least six people, mostly from falling trees. The National Weather Service says more tornadoes and flooding is possible as the depression moves east, and the Mid-Atlantic states could see Laura become a tropical storm again this weekend when it hits the Atlantic ocean.