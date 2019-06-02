Law Enforcement Investigation Into Santa Rosa School District Expands

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed it is widening its investigation of the Santa Rosa school district following the arrests of two former teachers on student sexual assault charges.

The Valley Morning Star reports the office is focusing on identifying school district personnel who may have covered up allegations the teachers were having sex with students. The accusations against the pair date back to at least May of last year, but the D-A’s Office has determined the alleged incidents were never reported.

The two men were arrested and indicted just this month as a result of a federal investigation based on tips to the Child Exploitation Task Force of the Homeland Security Department. 35-year-old Josue Cepeda and 24-year-old Isaac Flores are charged with child sexual assault and having improper relations with a student. Flores is also charged with supplying the student with marijuana.