Law Firm Says It Fired Van der Zwaan Last Year
Law Firm Says It Fired Van der Zwaan Last Year

Alex van der Zwaan
Law Firm Says It Fired Van der Zwaan Last Year

(AP) – The law firm where a lawyer charged by special counsel Robert Mueller used to work says it fired him last year and has been cooperating with authorities.  Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP issued a statement Tuesday after news broke that Alex van der Zwaan had been charged with lying to investigators.

A charging document filed in federal court in Washington accuses van der Zwaan of lying to investigators about his interactions with Rick Gates, a former Trump campaign official.

Gates was indicted last year along with Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s campaign chairman, on charges of conspiracy to launder money and acting as an unregistered foreign agent.

