Home LOCAL Jail Escapee Shoots And Kills A Brownsville Man, Before Being Shot By Law Officers
Jail Escapee Shoots And Kills A Brownsville Man, Before Being Shot By Law Officers
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Jail Escapee Shoots And Kills A Brownsville Man, Before Being Shot By Law Officers

0
0
police20lights20generic
now viewing

Jail Escapee Shoots And Kills A Brownsville Man, Before Being Shot By Law Officers

d86fc5b7-33a4-4cd7-83d9-9e983b98b011-large16x9_handcuffs_policelights_mgn_photo
now playing

CBP Officers Crack Creative Cash Concealment

JOHN MCAIN
now playing

McCain Says He Wanted Comey To Talk Obstruction

san benito police
now playing

Officer's Letter Indicates Distrust Of San Benito Police Chief

JAMES COMEY TESTIFIES
now playing

Trump Lawyer Denies President Demanded Loyalty

1st Lt. Robert Eugene Oxford
now playing

WWII Veteran's Remains Return Home After Missing 74 Years

JAMES COMEY TESTIMONY
now playing

Twitter Latches On To Comey's 'lordy' Quote During Hearing

d7bbfc-20170428-trump
now playing

Trump Vows To Survive And Thrive "siege"

Isabel Robinson Judd Denley
now playing

Complaint: Woman Recorded Sex Assault To Blackmail Boyfriend

25-year-old Reality Winner
now playing

Grand Jury Indicts Woman In Leaked Secrets Case

IMMIGRATION
now playing

Under Trump, Old Deportation Orders Get New Life

A jail escapee who shot and killed a Brownsville man before being shot in a gunbattle with law enforcement officers has died of his wounds.

The prisoner was being transported to a medical clinic when he overpowered a sheriff’s deputy, grabbed his weapon, and ran off. The escapee burst into a nearby home, shot the homeowner dead, and sped off in his car, leading authorities on a high-speed chase into San Benito.

The suspect was then shot in a brief gunbattle and rushed to the hospital, where he has died. No law officers were hurt.

Related posts:

  1. Suspect Nabbed In Brownsville Cold Case Murder
  2. CBP Officers Crack Creative Cash Concealment
  3. Officer’s Letter Indicates Distrust Of San Benito Police Chief
  4. Shooting Continues In Mexican Prison Fight, 4 Dead
Related Posts
d86fc5b7-33a4-4cd7-83d9-9e983b98b011-large16x9_handcuffs_policelights_mgn_photo

CBP Officers Crack Creative Cash Concealment

jsalinas 0
san benito police

Officer’s Letter Indicates Distrust Of San Benito Police Chief

jsalinas 0
JAMES COMEY TESTIFIES

Trump Lawyer Denies President Demanded Loyalty

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video