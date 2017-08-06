Jail Escapee Shoots And Kills A Brownsville Man, Before Being Shot By Law Officers

A jail escapee who shot and killed a Brownsville man before being shot in a gunbattle with law enforcement officers has died of his wounds.

The prisoner was being transported to a medical clinic when he overpowered a sheriff’s deputy, grabbed his weapon, and ran off. The escapee burst into a nearby home, shot the homeowner dead, and sped off in his car, leading authorities on a high-speed chase into San Benito.

The suspect was then shot in a brief gunbattle and rushed to the hospital, where he has died. No law officers were hurt.