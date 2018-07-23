Lawmaker: Changes Must Wait For Investigation

(AP) – A Missouri lawmaker says an investigation needs to play out before decisions are made about how to increase the safety of amphibious vehicles like duck boats after 17 people were killed when one sunk last week at Table Rock Lake near Branson.

State Rep. Jeff Justus said Monday that he’ll support any needed improvements. But the Branson Republican says it’s not yet clear what happened and what could be corrected. The U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Former NTSB Chairman James Hall said Saturday that the boat’s design makes the World War II-era vessels prone to the kind of accidents that led to the Thursday’s sinking. Hall said the amphibious vessel should be banned from such use.