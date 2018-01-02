Home NATIONAL Lawmaker Expelled In Arizona
NATIONAL
State Representative Don Shooter
(Phoenix, AZ) — A high profile lawmaker in Arizona is expelled after a sexual misconduct report. State Representative Don Shooter was the focus of an 82 page report on sexual misconduct released this week.

Arizona House Speaker J.D. Mesnard originally planned to simply reprimand the Republican, but changed his mind after Shooter released a letter this morning in which he stopped short of apologizing for his inappropriate behavior.

Shortly after, the Arizona House of Representatives voted to expel the Yuma Congressman, but not after Shooter spoke in his defense and voted no on his own expulsion.

