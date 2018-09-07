Lawmaker: Indiana AG Lied, Betrayed Public Trust

(AP) – An Indiana lawmaker who alleges that state Attorney General Curtis Hill inappropriately touched her during a party says Hill has betrayed the public trust and “lied about his actions to the very citizens he serves.”

Democratic Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon released a statement Monday after Hill defiantly rejected calls to resign. She and three legislative staffers say he inappropriately touched them during a party in Indianapolis in March. Hill says the allegations are false.

Candelaria Reardon says she will continue to cooperate with investigators until Hill “is held accountable for his abhorrent behavior.” Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP legislative leaders called on Hill to resign last week after an internal memo outlining the allegations was leaked to the media.