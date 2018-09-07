Home NATIONAL Lawmaker: Indiana AG Lied, Betrayed Public Trust
Lawmaker: Indiana AG Lied, Betrayed Public Trust
NATIONAL
0

Lawmaker: Indiana AG Lied, Betrayed Public Trust

0
0
Democratic Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon AND CURTISS HILL
now viewing

Lawmaker: Indiana AG Lied, Betrayed Public Trust

POLICE
now playing

Brownsville Cop Recuperating From Gunshot Wound At Home

Aviation Crash Virginia
now playing

Police: Pilot's Body Found, Raising Crash Toll To 2

FAMILY SEPARATION
now playing

US Says It Can Release Half The Kids Under 5

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Argument Over Fireworks Leads To Shooting Death

EL PASO POLICE OFFICER POINTS GUN A TEENS
now playing

Mom Says Officer Choked Boy Before Aiming Gun At Kids

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says US Opposed Formula Limits, Not Breastfeeding

JAPAN FLOODS-1
now playing

Pope Prays For Victims Of Japan Floods

THAILAND CAVE RESCUE
now playing

Official: Rescued Thai Boys 'safe and conscious'

DONALD TRUMP AND TERESA MAY
now playing

White House Recommits To Trump-May Meeting

Judge-gavel-generic
now playing

Condemned Killer Who Wanted Fancy Car Wheels Loses Appeal

(AP) – An Indiana lawmaker who alleges that state Attorney General Curtis Hill inappropriately touched her during a party says Hill has betrayed the public trust and “lied about his actions to the very citizens he serves.”

Democratic Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon released a statement Monday after Hill defiantly rejected calls to resign.  She and three legislative staffers say he inappropriately touched them during a party in Indianapolis in March. Hill says the allegations are false.

Candelaria Reardon says she will continue to cooperate with investigators until Hill “is held accountable for his abhorrent behavior.”  Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP legislative leaders called on Hill to resign last week after an internal memo outlining the allegations was leaked to the media.

Related posts:

  1. Lawmaker: Tent Shelter For Migrant Teens Open Indefinitely
Related Posts
Aviation Crash Virginia

Police: Pilot’s Body Found, Raising Crash Toll To 2

jsalinas 0
FAMILY SEPARATION

US Says It Can Release Half The Kids Under 5

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Says US Opposed Formula Limits, Not Breastfeeding

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video