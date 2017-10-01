Home NATIONAL Lawmaker: Intel Shows Former Gitmo Detainees Threaten US
Lawmaker: Intel Shows Former Gitmo Detainees Threaten US
NATIONAL
0

Lawmaker: Intel Shows Former Gitmo Detainees Threaten US

0
0
GUANTANAMO BAY PRISONERS GEN SMALL
now viewing

Lawmaker: Intel Shows Former Gitmo Detainees Threaten US

2017-presidential-ignauguration
now playing

Charlotte Church, Rebecca Ferguson Decline Trump Invite

irs-internal-revenue-service
now playing

IRS To Delay Tax Refunds For Millions Of Low-Income Families

alicia-chambers-okc-drive-into-crow-homecoming-parade
now playing

Woman Sentenced To Life In Oklahoma State Homecoming Crash

markeith-loyd
now playing

UPDATE: Reward Shooting Suspect Raised To $100,000

retired-marine-gen-john-kelly
now playing

Kelly Says US Border Security Top Priority

city-of-mcallen
now playing

McAllen Among The Worst Metro Areas For Stem Employees

JAIL PRISON BARS SMALL GEN
now playing

Tri-City Bomber Sentenced To Prison In Gang Rivalry Murder

debbie-reynolds-and-carrie-fisher
now playing

Debbie Reynolds' Death Certificate Confirms Stroke

jeff-sessions
now playing

Sessions Has No Reason To Doubt Russian Hacking

police-badge-generic
now playing

Police: Austin Officer Fired After Breaking Into Home

(AP) – A key lawmaker says new U.S. intelligence shows that former detainees released recently from the Guantanamo Bay detention center are trying to return to terrorism.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce says in a letter to President Barack Obama that he’s received a “troubling new report” from the U.S. intelligence community. He says the report also shows detainees were recently transferred to a country poorly equipped to stop them from returning to battle.  Royce isn’t naming the country.

In recent months detainees have been sent to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and elsewhere.  Royce is calling on Obama to halt any additional transfers. But Obama is expected to continue whittling down the population in his final days.  The White House’s National Security Council isn’t commenting on Royce’s letter.

Related posts:

  1. Congress To Quiz US Spy Official On Hacking Report
  2. Kremlin Dismisses Hacking Report
  3. Sessions Has No Reason To Doubt Russian Hacking
  4. Mexico: Neither Submission Nor Confrontation With US
Related Posts
2017-presidential-ignauguration

Charlotte Church, Rebecca Ferguson Decline Trump Invite

jsalinas 0
irs-internal-revenue-service

IRS To Delay Tax Refunds For Millions Of Low-Income Families

jsalinas 0
alicia-chambers-okc-drive-into-crow-homecoming-parade

Woman Sentenced To Life In Oklahoma State Homecoming Crash

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video