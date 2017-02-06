Lawmaker Says Several Killed In Kabul Protest

(AP) – As Afghans mourn the victims of a truck bombing that killed 90 people, there are additional fatalities from a demonstration in Kabul for better security in the Afghan capital.

A member of Parliament from Kabul says eight protesters were shot and killed by government security forces during Friday’s demonstration. But Kabul’s police chief said two protesters were killed, and that 25 police officers were wounded by rocks thrown from demonstrators. One protester says a number of his friends were beaten with sticks by police, and others were detained. He says it shows that “peaceful demonstration would not be useful anymore.”

More than 1,000 people demonstrated, some holding pictures of destruction from Wednesday’s the truck bomb blast and of government leaders. Officials have said most of the casualties from the truck bombing were civilians, including women and children. The dead also included Afghan security guards at facilities including the U.S. Embassy.