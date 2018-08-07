Home TEXAS Lawmaker: Tent Shelter For Migrant Teens Open Indefinitely
Lawmaker: Tent Shelter For Migrant Teens Open Indefinitely
TEXAS
0

Lawmaker: Tent Shelter For Migrant Teens Open Indefinitely

0
0
2018-06-21T182756Z_9_LYNXMPEE5J2CW_RTROPTP_2_USA-IMMIGRATION
now viewing

Lawmaker: Tent Shelter For Migrant Teens Open Indefinitely

RobertELee
now playing

Austin Will Take Year To Replace Confederate School Names

dallasshootingvictims
now playing

5 Officers Killed In 2016 Ambush Remembered In Dallas

dogs
now playing

11 Dogs Headed To Minnesota Die After Van Breaks Down

WireAP_efa8145217a9484d94d00f0d0bafeba8_12x5_992
now playing

Report: Porch Floor Collapses, Injuring Partygoers

untitled
now playing

4 Injured After Medical Helicopter Crashes In Chicago

46bbe9da394d4c5cba8225d9dcfbc7e6
now playing

The Latest: Chicago March Leader Says 'The People Won Today'

off-to-europe-trump-to-meet-worried-nato
now playing

Off To Europe: Trump To Meet Worried NATO Heads, Then Putin

rudy-giuliani-gty-ml-180515_hpMain_2_16x9_1600
now playing

Giuliani: No Cohen Concerns 'As Long As He Tells The Truth'

McConnellonKennedy_jpg_12126480_ver1_0_1280_720
now playing

Senate's McConnell On Mission To Reshape The Courts

Army+path+to+citizenship
now playing

AP NewsBreak: US Army Quietly Discharging Immigrant Recruits

(AP) – A state senator says he has been told the temporary tent shelter in far West Texas for immigrant minors will stay open indefinitely.

Texas Democratic Sen. Jose Rodriguez told the El Paso Times that he toured the Tornillo facility Friday morning. More than 300 teens are being housed at Tornillo, which the U.S. government opened last month because its existing shelters were at capacity. More than 2,000 children have been put in government shelters after being separated from their parents under the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy.

Rodriguez says an official at the facility told him it would stay open past a previous July 13 deadline on the facility’s initial contract.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to questions Saturday.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Administration Seeks More Time To Reunite Families
  2. The Latest: Ruling Delayed On Family Reunification Deadline
  3. Indiana Lawmaker Comes Forward To Accuse AG Hill
  4. Feds Using DNA To Help Reunite Immigrant Kids With Parents
Related Posts
RobertELee

Austin Will Take Year To Replace Confederate School Names

Danny Castillon 0
dallasshootingvictims

5 Officers Killed In 2016 Ambush Remembered In Dallas

Danny Castillon 0
Army+path+to+citizenship

AP NewsBreak: US Army Quietly Discharging Immigrant Recruits

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video