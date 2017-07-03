Home TEXAS Lawmaker: Transparency Needed On Texas Voter ID Spending
TEXAS
(AP) – A state lawmaker wants to shine a light on how Texas is spending millions of taxpayer dollars to educate the public about its rigid voter ID law.   Democratic Rep. Justin Rodriguez says he will propose legislation Wednesday pushing for more transparency from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

Texas’s chief elections office contracted with public relations giant Burson-Marsteller in recent years and spent $2.5 million on outreach efforts related to its voter ID law for the 2016 presidential election. But Texas has refused to publicly disclose where it placed television and radio spots as part of the publicity campaign, nor disclose the names of an estimated 1,800 community groups that partnered with the state.   Rodriguez says Texas shouldn’t be allowed to hide information detailing how public money was spent.

