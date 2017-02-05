Lawmaker Urges Changes At Airlines

(AP) – The chairman of the House Transportation Committee is urging United Airlines and other carriers to use the notoriety of a passenger’s removal from a United flight to make changes that improve customer service. Republican Rep. Bill Shuster of Pennsylvania says airlines should figure out what changes are needed and make them — as soon as possible.

If the airlines do not make changes, Shuster said Congress is likely to step in. He told the airlines executives: “Seize this opportunity, because if you don’t, we’re going to act and you’re not going to like it.” Shuster said Congress is likely to impose a “one-size fits all” solution to improve customers’ service, adding that a new law may serve some airlines but not all. The transportation panel is holding a hearing on airline service after a passenger was forcibly removed from a United flight last month.