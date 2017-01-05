Home NATIONAL Lawmakers Agree On $1T Plan Government-Wide Funding Bill
(AP) – Congressional Republicans and Democrats have reached agreement on a huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund most government operations through September, but denies President Donald Trump money for a southern border wall and rejects his proposed cuts to popular domestic programs.
Aides to lawmakers involved in the talks disclosed the agreement Sunday night after weeks of negotiations. The measure, which is expected to be made public early Monday, would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency through September.
The catchall spending bill would be the first major piece of bipartisan legislation to advance during Trump’s short tenure in the White House. While losing on the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, Trump won a $15 billion down payment on his request to strengthen the military.

