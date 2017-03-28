Home NATIONAL Lawmakers Back Measures To Protect Israel By Punishing Iran
Lawmakers Back Measures To Protect Israel By Punishing Iran
NATIONAL
0

Lawmakers Back Measures To Protect Israel By Punishing Iran

0
0
USA and Israel
now viewing

Lawmakers Back Measures To Protect Israel By Punishing Iran

JENNIFER WILLIAMSON HER SPECIAL NEEDS SON PATTED DOWN AT AIRPORT-2
now playing

Mom Upset About Texas Airport Pat Down Of Special Needs Son

dwi-drinking-and-driving
now playing

McAllen Woman Jailed In Intoxication Hit-And-Run Death

jail-prison-generic
now playing

Former Prison Guard Now A Prison Inmate

white-house
now playing

White House Eyeing $18 Billion List Of Social Program Cuts

TRUMP SIGNS ENVIRONMENTAL ORDER ROLL BACK
now playing

Trump Signs Order Rolling Back Environmental Efforts

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner
now playing

Warner Says White House Not Dispelling Suspicion

Darlene Cates, the mother in ‘Gilbert Grape,’ dies at 69
now playing

Darlene Cates, The Mother In 'Gilbert Grape,' Dies At 69

GERMAN HEIST GOLD COINS TAKEN IN WHEEL BARREL
now playing

German Police: Thieves Stole Huge Gold Coin With Wheelbarrow

CIVILIAN CASUALTIES
now playing

Amnesty: Coalition Not Taking Adequate Precautions In Mosul

PAUL RYAN
now playing

Ryan Says Funding Bill Avoids Shutdown Fight

(AP) – Senior U.S. lawmakers are backing bipartisan legislation that would slap Iran with new sanctions while maintaining rigorous enforcement of the landmark nuclear deal.  The measures were unveiled just days before the opening of the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference and seek to build consensus among Republicans and Democrats who are so often bitterly at odds on domestic issues.

The AIPAC meeting continues Tuesday with appearances by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.  During Monday’s session, House Speaker Paul Ryan declared the U.S. commitment to Israel “sacrosanct.”  But Ryan also derided the nuclear deal as an “unmitigated disaster” that gives Iran “a patient pathway to a nuclear weapons capability.”  He called for expanding sanctions on Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

Related posts:

  1. Some State Lawmakers Seek To Protect Birth-Control Access
  2. Israel Police Arrest Suspect In Threats On US Jewish Targets
Related Posts
white-house

White House Eyeing $18 Billion List Of Social Program Cuts

jsalinas 0
TRUMP SIGNS ENVIRONMENTAL ORDER ROLL BACK

Trump Signs Order Rolling Back Environmental Efforts

jsalinas 0
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner

Warner Says White House Not Dispelling Suspicion

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video