Lawmakers Mixed On Sales Tax Deduction
Lawmakers Mixed On Sales Tax Deduction

Lawmakers Mixed On Sales Tax Deduction

Fed Leaves Key Rate Unchanged But Hints At Future Hikes

Navy Recommends Sweeping Changes In Wake Of Ship Collisions

Court Upholds Approvals Of 3 Projects To Export Natural Gas

Texas Officer Shot, Suspect Killed In Exchange Of Gunfire

Starbucks Releases A Color-It-In-Yourself Holiday Cup

Postal Service Eyes Next-Day Sunday Delivery For Holidays

AP NewsBreak: Gov't Won't Pursue Talking Car Mandate

Judge Rules Against Lugo, Lugo Suspends Mayoral Campaign

$100 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Harlingen CISD and Edinburg

Dodgers Rally Against Verlander, Force Game 7

(AP) – Lawmakers from high-tax states like New York and New Jersey have mixed opinions about a plan by House leaders to permit taxpayers to continue to be able to deduct property taxes but lose the deduction for state income taxes.
New York Rep. Peter King said the plan wouldn’t sway him to vote for the tax overhaul bill because the “income tax is a real big hit on New York.”
But New Jersey Rep. Tom MacArthur is amenable to the idea, saying the loss of the deduction for state income tax is “probably is one of the prices of a compromise.”
The nettlesome issue is one of the major unresolved issues as House leaders seek to wrangle support for the tax overhaul measure in hopes of a vote this month.

