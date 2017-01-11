Lawmakers Mixed On Sales Tax Deduction

(AP) – Lawmakers from high-tax states like New York and New Jersey have mixed opinions about a plan by House leaders to permit taxpayers to continue to be able to deduct property taxes but lose the deduction for state income taxes.

New York Rep. Peter King said the plan wouldn’t sway him to vote for the tax overhaul bill because the “income tax is a real big hit on New York.”

But New Jersey Rep. Tom MacArthur is amenable to the idea, saying the loss of the deduction for state income tax is “probably is one of the prices of a compromise.”

The nettlesome issue is one of the major unresolved issues as House leaders seek to wrangle support for the tax overhaul measure in hopes of a vote this month.