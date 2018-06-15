Lawmakers Plan Visits To Valley Immigrant Shelters

Several lawmakers say they will visit Valley immigrant shelters to check on the condition of children held there. On Sunday, Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley will lead a delegation on an inspection of the Casa Padre shelter operated by Health and Human Services in Brownsville.

Congressman Filemón Vela says he plans to visit Casa Padre and the Casa El Presidente facilities in Brownsville with several lawmakers on Monday. The visits come as the Trump administration is defending its policy of separating kids from their asylum seeking immigrant parents.