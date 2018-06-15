Home LOCAL Lawmakers Plan Visits To Valley Immigrant Shelters
Lawmakers Plan Visits To Valley Immigrant Shelters
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Lawmakers Plan Visits To Valley Immigrant Shelters

0
0
casa padre-1
now viewing

Lawmakers Plan Visits To Valley Immigrant Shelters

JOBS REPORT
now playing

Texas Unemployment For May Holds Steady At 4.1 Percent

STEPHEN HAWKING WESTMINSTER ABBEY
now playing

Stephen Hawking's Ashes To Be Buried In Westminster Abbey

President Trump meets with bipartisan members of the Senate
now playing

Trump Says No To 'moderate' Immigration Plan

CHINA TARIFFS
now playing

China Vows Retaliation For US Tariff Hike

PAUL MANAFORT
now playing

Judge Jails Ex-Trump Campaign Chair Manafort Ahead Of Trial

Dimitric Knight left 7 yr old son in hot car while she shoplifted
now playing

Mom Allegedly Left Son In Hot Car, Shoplifted At Store

GEORGE STRAIT
now playing

George Strait Part Of Hurricane Harvey Recovery Campaign

Weldon Marshall
now playing

Ex-US Navy Man Sentenced For Taking Classified Information

courtgavel
now playing

Abortion Clinics Suing To Undo Old Laws After 2016 Win

hurricane preparedness
now playing

Emergency Management Officials Urge Valley Residents To Plan Ahead For Hurricanes

Several lawmakers say they will visit Valley immigrant shelters to check on the condition of children held there. On Sunday, Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley will lead a delegation on an inspection of the Casa Padre shelter operated by Health and Human Services in Brownsville.

 

 

Congressman Filemón Vela

Congressman Filemón Vela says he plans to visit Casa Padre and the Casa El Presidente facilities in Brownsville with several lawmakers on Monday. The visits come as the Trump administration is defending its policy of separating kids from their asylum seeking immigrant parents.

Related posts:

  1. Feds Confirm Tornillo Tent City To House Immigrant Children
  2. Emergency Management Officials Urge Valley Residents To Plan Ahead For Hurricanes
  3. Hidalgo County Commission Goes On Record Opposed To Immigrant Family Separations
  4. State Inspectors Document Numerous Health, Safety Violations At Child Shelters
Related Posts
President Trump meets with bipartisan members of the Senate

Trump Says No To ‘moderate’ Immigration Plan

jsalinas 0
PAUL MANAFORT

Judge Jails Ex-Trump Campaign Chair Manafort Ahead Of Trial

jsalinas 0
hurricane preparedness

Emergency Management Officials Urge Valley Residents To Plan Ahead For Hurricanes

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video