Lawmakers React to 5-Billion Dollar FTC Settlement with Facebook

Lawmakers are weighing in on the five-billion dollar settlement reached between the Federal Trade Commission and Facebook. The record-breaking fine comes after reports surfaced that the social media company was selling millions of Americans’ user data to third-party companies.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri criticized the deal for doing “nothing to change Facebook’s creepy surveillance of its users.” Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut says the deal is nothing more than “chump change” because it places no real restraints on future data use and no accountability for top executives.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle consider the fine to be just a slap on the wrist because Facebook recorder almost 56-billion dollars in revenue last year.