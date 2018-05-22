Lawmakers To Be Allowed A Review Of Russia Probe Information

(AP) – Top officials at the FBI and Justice Department have agreed to “review” highly classified information with lawmakers who have been seeking such information on the handling of the Russia investigation.

The agreement announced Monday by the White House followed President Donald Trump’s extraordinary demand that the Justice Department investigate whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign. It remains unclear exactly what the lawmakers will be allowed to review or if the Justice Department will be providing any documents to Congress.

White House chief of staff John Kelly will broker the meeting between congressional leaders and the FBI, Justice Department and office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The Justice Department inspector general is expanding an investigation into the Russia probe by examining whether there was any improper politically motivated surveillance.