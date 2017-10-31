Lawmakers To Trump: Leave Mueller Alone

(AP) – Democrats and some Republicans in Congress have a clear message for President Donald Trump: Don’t mess with Robert Mueller.

Concerned that the president may fight back after Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling led to charges for his former advisers Monday, top Democrats laid down a marker for the president, who earlier in the year criticized the probe. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Trump mustn’t “interfere with the special counsel’s work.” Others warned Trump against issuing any pardons.

Some Republicans sent a similar message. Republican Sen. Bob Corker said he “can’t even imagine” that Trump would fire Mueller.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates both pleaded not guilty. Former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents when asked about Russian contacts.