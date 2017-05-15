Home NATIONAL Lawmakers Urge Trump To Avoid Picking A Partisan For FBI Job
(AP) – As President Donald Trump considers a replacement for fired FBI Director James Comey, lawmakers are urging Trump to steer clear of appointing any politicians.
The advice comes amid more criticism over Trump’s dismissal of Comey during an FBI probe of Russia’s meddling with last year’s election and any ties to the Trump campaign.
The former director of national intelligence, James Clapper, says the idea of three co-equal branches of government with checks and balances is “eroding” under Trump.
On the subject of Comey’s replacement, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says selecting an FBI agent to lead the agency would allow the nation to “reset.” The Democrats’ Senate leader, Chuck Schumer, says the new FBI director should be someone without a partisan background but with “great experience” and “courage.”

