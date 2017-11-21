Home NATIONAL Lawsuit: 3M Contamination Led To More Cancer, Infertility
Lawsuit: 3M Contamination Led To More Cancer, Infertility
NATIONAL
0

Lawsuit: 3M Contamination Led To More Cancer, Infertility

0
0
image
now viewing

Lawsuit: 3M Contamination Led To More Cancer, Infertility

Ajit Pai
now playing

FCC Chairman Sets Out To Repeal 'net neutrality' Rules

Screen Shot 2017-11-21 at 1.49.36 PM
now playing

Scooter #POTW Nov. 21

Kim Jong Un
now playing

US Announcing New NKorea Sanctions After Terror Designation

GettyImages-129370803
now playing

Big Tobacco's Anti-Smoking Ads Begin After Decade Of Delay

Sexual_Misconduct_Rose_00368-636×485
now playing

'CBS This Morning' To Air For 1st Time After Rose Suspension

5a13c5cf2055f.image
now playing

His Country A Smoldering Ruin, But Assad Still In His Seat

5a13c5cf2055f.image
now playing

Iran President Says IS 'Eliminated Or Minimized'

5a0e75cf9fcc5.image
now playing

Japan's Abe Welcomes US Move On North Korea

border patrol agent patch
now playing

Texas Offers Reward In Border Agent's Death

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is blasting Donald Trump
now playing

McConnell Asks Again For Franken Ethics Inquiry

(AP) – Minnesota’s attorney general alleges that chemicals dumped by 3M Co. in the Twin Cities metro led to an increase in cancer, infertility and babies with low birth weights.

Attorney General Lori Swanson says in a court filing that the contamination caused $5 billion in health and environmental damage for which 3M should be liable.

3M says the lawsuit is a “misguided attempt” to force the company to pay for a problem that does not exist.

The filing Friday alleges that 3M knew the groundwater was contaminated years before it stopped making perflourinated chemicals, known as PFCs, and that it withheld critical information from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The lawsuit was first filed in 2010. After a series of procedural delays, the case is scheduled for trial early next year.

Related posts:

  1. Lawsuit Accused Feds Of Private Property, Environmental Violations
  2. Lawsuit Claims Post-Dolly Housing Discrimination By Port Isabel
  3. Trader Joe’s Recalls Packaged Salads Over Contamination Fear
  4. Woman Who Impersonated ICE Agent In Scam Sent To Prison
Related Posts
Ajit Pai

FCC Chairman Sets Out To Repeal ‘net neutrality’ Rules

Fred Cruz 0
GettyImages-129370803

Big Tobacco’s Anti-Smoking Ads Begin After Decade Of Delay

Roxanne Garcia 0
Sexual_Misconduct_Rose_00368-636×485

‘CBS This Morning’ To Air For 1st Time After Rose Suspension

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video