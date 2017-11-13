Home LOCAL Lawsuit Accused Feds Of Private Property, Environmental Violations
The National Butterfly Center in Mission has filed a notice of intent to sue the Department of Homeland Security, claiming it violated the Center’s private property rights.

The filing stems from an incident in July when contractors for the Customs and Border Protection Bureau were spotted on the Center’s property doing advance work on President Trump’s proposed border wall. Also in its letter, the National Butterfly Center alleges the federal agencies have violated the Endangered Species Act by failing to study the environmental impact of the proposed wall.

Officials with the Center say the border wall, as envisioned, would effectively destroy the Mission eco-tourist attraction, since it would cut off about two-thirds of the Center, leaving it in a no-man’s land between the wall and the river.

