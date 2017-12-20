Lawsuit Accuses Feds Of Private Property, Due Process Violations

The National Butterfly Center in Mission has taken its expected legal action against the federal government – filing a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, claiming it violated the Center’s private property rights. It comes about a month after the Center filed a notice of intent to sue stemming from an incident in July when contractors for the Customs and Border Protection Bureau were spotted on the Center’s property doing advance work on President Trump’s proposed border wall. The Center maintains the feds ignored its due process rights and trampled its private property rights. The National Butterfly Center also alleges federal agencies have violated the Endangered Species Act by failing to study the environmental impact of the proposed wall. Center officials say the border wall, as envisioned, would effectively destroy the popular eco-tourist attraction.