Home LOCAL Lawsuit Accuses Feds Of Private Property, Due Process Violations
Lawsuit Accuses Feds Of Private Property, Due Process Violations
LOCAL
0

Lawsuit Accuses Feds Of Private Property, Due Process Violations

0
0
nbc
now viewing

Lawsuit Accuses Feds Of Private Property, Due Process Violations

EPAAP_17264687494634
now playing

EPA Says Superfund Task Force Left Behind Little Paper Trail

Bethlehem_skyline_West_Bank
now playing

Christmas In Bethlehem: Trump's Jerusalem Shift Looms Large

104908919-GettyImages-894912042.530×298
now playing

Haley To UN Members: US Will Be 'Taking Names' On Jerusalem

8e42b7d4-8bf1-4688-a68f-a22db6dea764-large16x9_AP_17354141246485
now playing

Why Was Train In Fatal Amtrak Wreck Speeding?

636493377935423305-AP-ISLAMIC-STATE-COUNTING-MOSULS-DEAD-96130895
now playing

9,000-plus Died In Battle With Islamic State Group For Mosul

Paul Ryan, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Kevin Brady, Kevin McCarthy
now playing

Pope Doesn't Immediately Comment On Law's Death

5a399aa65efbc.image
now playing

Senate Moves Tax Cut Legislation To Brink Of Final Passage

mx bus crash
now playing

At Least 12 Dead In Bus Crash In Eastern Mexico

Paul Ryan, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Kevin Brady, Kevin McCarthy
now playing

House Passes $1.5T Tax Bill In Major Win For GOP

1060×600-56777e10fef824b96a3bc643f9fc3c54
now playing

Senators Oppose Surveillance Law Extension In Spending Bill

The National Butterfly Center in Mission has taken its expected legal action against the federal government – filing a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, claiming it violated the Center’s private property rights. It comes about a month after the Center filed a notice of intent to sue stemming from an incident in July when contractors for the Customs and Border Protection Bureau were spotted on the Center’s property doing advance work on President Trump’s proposed border wall. The Center maintains the feds ignored its due process rights and trampled its private property rights. The National Butterfly Center also alleges federal agencies have violated the Endangered Species Act by failing to study the environmental impact of the proposed wall. Center officials say the border wall, as envisioned, would effectively destroy the popular eco-tourist attraction.

Related posts:

  1. DHS Secretary: Border Wall Would Help Ease ‘national crisis’
  2. Tropical Storm Warning For Los Cabos Due To Hurricane Norma
  3. Trump Says America Will ‘Stand Up For Ourselves’
  4. Trump Says America Will ‘Stand Up For Ourselves’
Related Posts
Shooting-News-Graphic

Two Arraigned On Murder Charges In Pharr Man’s Slaying

Zack Cantu 0
Goldie-and-Javier-Vega-640×480

La Feria Unveils Street Sign Renamed After Fallen Border Patrol Agent

Zack Cantu 0
EARTHQUAKE+GENERIC2

Small Earthquake Detected Off South Padre Island

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video