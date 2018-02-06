Home NATIONAL Lawsuit Accuses Martin Scorsese’s Dog Of Attacking Nurse
NATIONAL
(AP) – A dog that belonged to filmmaker Martin Scorsese has been accused in a lawsuit of attacking a nurse and leaving her unable to work for two years.

The Daily News reports Friday that Natara Matias says in her lawsuit that Scorcese’s dog bit her at the director’s Manhattan townhouse on Sept. 5, 2015.

The lawsuit says Matias fell, hurting her neck and back.

The lawsuit says Scorsese and his wife, Helen, knew that the dog was “wild, unruly, vicious and possessed of a ferocious nature and disposition with a propensity to attack other dogs and human beings.”

The newspaper says the dog was a terrier named Desmond. An Instagram post by Scorsese’s daughter, Francesca, indicates Desmond died in 2016.

The Scorseses denied any negligence in their answer to Matias’ lawsuit.

