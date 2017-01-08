Home NATIONAL Lawsuit Alleges Fox News Made Up Part Of Seth Rich Story
Lawsuit Alleges Fox News Made Up Part Of Seth Rich Story
(AP) – An investigator who worked on the Seth Rich case claims Fox News fabricated quotes implicating the murdered Democratic National Committee staffer in the WikiLeaks scandal and that President Donald Trump pressured Fox to publish the story.  The investigator, Rod Wheeler, sued Fox for defamation on Tuesday.

Wheeler, a Fox contributor who looked into Rich’s July 2016 murder for the family, said Fox made up quotes attributed to him saying there was contact between Rich and WikiLeaks, and that someone – possibly Democrats or Hillary Clinton’s campaign – was blocking the murder investigation. Rich was killed in what Washington police believe was a botched robbery.  The lawsuit said Trump pushed to get the story out. There was no immediate response from Fox or the White House.

